Delaney Elizabeth Graham

2.24.17 Issue

Delaney Elizabeth Graham, daughter of Melinda and John Graham, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Temple Israel.

Delaney is a seventh-grade honors student at Westside Middle School and is a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program.

Delaney has played competitive softball since she was in kindergarten. She has performed on stage in the Jewish Federation of Omaha’s Campaign Cabaret and several of the JCC’s Musical Theater Community Group’s productions, including the upcoming Oklahoma!. Delaney will return to Shwayder Camp this summer for her fifth season.

For her Mitzvah Project, Delaney continues to volunteer at Munroe-Meyer Institute as a junior counselor.

Grandparents are Jan and Steve Fischer, Kathy Graham, Marty Riemenschneider and the late Paul Graham.