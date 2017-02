2.24.17 Issue

Bernard S. Finkelstein of Memphis, TN (formerly of St. Louis, MO) passed away Feb. 12 at age 79 with his family by his side. Services were held Feb. 15 at Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens in Memphis, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvan and Rebecca Finkelstein.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Becker Finkelstein; son, Andrew Finkelstein, daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Jason Cameron, and son and daughter-in-law, David and Rebecca Finkelstein; grandchildren: Ari, Ethan, Asher Finkelstein; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gerri and Dr. Michael Oshry, Carol and Sanford Stern; sister-in-law, Pamela Becker.

He was an uncle, cousin and friend to many, whose gentleness, wit and smile will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Memphis or Beth Sholom Synagogue of Memphis.