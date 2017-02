2.3.17 Issue

Barbara Ann (Burkett) Fishkin passed away on Jan. 17 from complications due to Parkinsons in Denver. Services were held Jan. 20 at Temple Sinai in Denver.

She is survived by husband Ely; son, Michael Fishkin; daughter, Stephanie (Fishkin) Kiley; grandsons: Benjamin and Willian Kiley; sister, Paula Borsody.

She fought the good fight.

Memorials may be made to Parkinson Association of the Rockies, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd, Suite 204B, Denver, CO 80222.