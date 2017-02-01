Abigail Paige Kaufman

2.3.17 Issue

Abigail Paige Kaufman, daughter of Dana and Michael Kaufman, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Temple Israel.

Abby is a seventh-grade honors student at Westside Middle School and is a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program.

Abby plays lacrosse for the Omaha Lacrosse Club and is a member of Westside Connection, the Westside Middle School Show Choir, and Center Stage, an all-girls’ competitive show choir at SNJ Studios.

For her mitzvah project, Abby volunteered at Girls Inc Omaha.

She has a brother, Benjamin.

Grandparents are Ruth and Joe Erman, and Lois and Steve Kaufman.