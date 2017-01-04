Townsend/Shulewitz

12.30.16 Issue

Kelsea Townsend and Chad Shulewitz were married on Nov. 18 at Anthony’s Steakhouse in Omaha. The ceremony was officiated by Judge Larry Gendler.

The bride is the daughter of Kristi and Mike Townsend, and the granddaughter of Connie and Mike Townsend. Kelsea works at Premier Academy.

Her attendent was her sister, Kaylea Larson.

The groom is the son of Cindy and Alan Shulewitz, and the grandson of Phyllis and the late Normand Roffman, and the late Anna and Norman Shulewitz. Chad works for Tradesmen International.

His attendent was his father, Alan Shulewitz.