By Shannon Sarna

(The Nosher via JTA) — There’s something about carrots at the farmers market that I find utterly addictive. I can’t pass by without buying them, especially when they still have their beautiful green stems. They just get me every time.

Which is why I love when I come up with a recipe to use these beauties. And this Roasted Carrots with Tahini, Mint and Pistachios recipe is as addictive as those beautiful carrots.

If you love tahini, you will love this recipe. There is a sweet and savory component: The carrots get sweet from roasting, while the tahini adds a nutty richness. Brightened with fresh mint and crunchy pistachios, it’s as beautiful as it is delicious.

Oh, and it’s incredibly simple to throw together. Serve it with some simple salmon on a weeknight, or with fancier entrees for guests on Shabbat or the holidays.

ROASTED CARROTS WITH TAHINI, MINT AND PISTACHIOS

Ingredients:

2 pounds whole carrots, peeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

salt and pepper

1/3 cup tahini (or more)

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons unsalted pistachios, chopped fine

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Place carrots on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper. Mix to coat evenly.

Cook for 25-35 minutes, until slightly browned and crispy on tips.

Remove from oven. Drizzle with tahini, fresh mint and chopped pistachios.

Note: If not serving right away, wait to drizzle with tahini, mint and pistachios until serving.

(Shannon Sarna is the editor of The Nosher.)

The Nosher food blog offers a dazzling array of new and classic Jewish recipes and food news, from Europe to Yemen, from challah to shakshuka and beyond. Check it out at www.TheNosher.com.

—