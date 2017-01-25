Nancy Barron Goldstein

1.27.17 Issue

Nancy B. Goldstein passed away on Jan. 15 at age 79. Services were held on Jan. 18 at Temple Israel Cemetery in Omaha, and Jan. 20 at Northern Hills Synagogue in Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands Robert V. Goldstein and Aaron Levine, and brother Herman Barron.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Maureen, Buddy and Diane, and Jeff and Laura Goldstein; grandchildren: Jason, David, Karen, Andrea, Daniel, and Adam Goldstein; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phil and Cathy Barron, and David and Judi Goldstein; sisters-in-law, Ceil Barron and Kay Goldstein.

Nancy Goldstein was born in Omaha in the same hospital as her future husband, less than two weeks apart. Her early childhood was in Iowa but her parents moved her back to Omaha to immerse her in a strong Jewish community and to be surrounded by her wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was a graduate of Central High School. She attended University of Iowa and then moved to Boston to be with her beloved Bob during the rest of his undergraduate years, to Chicago during his graduate school, and finally to Cincinnati. She completed her degree in piano pedagogy and music education at the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

She was quite active in the Jewish Community of Cincinnati. At Northern Hills Synagogue, she was Vice President of Sisterhood, Membership Chair, Board Member (~20 years), long-time choir member and the first female choir soloist, the first woman on the bima, and helped initiate their first U.S.Y. youth group. She initiated the Robert V. Goldstein Volunteer of the Year Award in 1987 at the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati in memory of her husband Bob, former Vice President of the Jewish Federation and Global VP Of Advertising at Procter & Gamble. She was the recipient of the Jewish Federation Lion of Judah award and the American Jewish Committee’s Cincinnati Community Service Award, along with her second love, Aaron Levine.

Memorials may be made to the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Northern Hills Synagogue, or Camp Livingston.