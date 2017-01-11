Jordyn Ashley Kirshenbaum

1.13.17 Issue

Jordyn Ashley Kirshenbaum, daughter of Nikki and Adam Kirshenbaum, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Israel.

Jordyn is a seventh-grade Honor Roll student at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.

Her interests include playing tennis and volleyball, and hanging out with her family and friends.

For her mitzvah project, Jordyn had a bucket list of projects which included volunteering at Completely Kids, Kicks 4 A Cure and a back-to-school backpack drive for Womenade of Elkhorn.

She has a brother, Joseph.

Grandparents are Kate and Tom Kirshenbaum, and Victoria and Roger Sorenson.

Great-grandfather is Joe Kirshenbaum.