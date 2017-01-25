1.27.17 Issue

Igor Scalt Mosenkis passed away on Jan. 18 at age 70.

He was preceded in death by parents Fanya Scalt Mosenkis and Volko Mosenkis. Services were held Jan. 20 at Beth El Cemetery, 84th and L.

He is survived by wife, Anna Yuz Mosenkis; daughter and son-in-law, Florina and Oren Dekalo; son and daughter-in-law, Raphael and Regina Mosenkis; grandchildren: Eyal Dekalo, Nadiv Eytan Dekalo, Naora Dekalo, and Elisha Raz Mosenkis.

Memorials may be made to Beth El Synagogue, Chabad or Beth Israel Synagogue.