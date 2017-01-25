1.27.17 Issue

Harold S. Selner passed away on Jan. 22 at age 88. Services were held Jan. 25 in the Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery, 42nd and Redick St.

He was preceded in death by parents, Nathan and Rose Selner; siblings, Harry, Minnie, Gertrude, Jack, Sylvia and Eva.

He is survived by deeply cherished wife, “Noni”; unconditionally loved daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jim and daughter, Trudi; most prized granddaughter, Lily; numerous special nieces and nephews; countless friends.

Memorials may be made to the organization of your choice.