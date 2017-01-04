Gellman/Goldenberg

12.30.16 Issue

Rebecca Leigh Gellman and Andrew Eric Goldenberg were married on Dec. 10 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, TX. The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Alan Freedman.

The bride is the daughter of Lynne (Friedel) Gellman and Steven Gellman, and the granddaughter of the late Phyllis and Leonard Friedel of Omaha and the late Cele and Saul Gellman of Austin, TX. Becca graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Southern California with a double major in Theatre and Spanish.

The groom is the son of Gail Goldenberg and the late Jeffrey Goldenberg, from Los Angeles, and the grandson of the late Jean and Lou Weiss of Pembroke Pines, FL. Andy is a graduate at the University of Miami with a degree in Theatre.

The couple resides in Valley Village, CA.