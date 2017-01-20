Challah French Toast with Chai Spices

By Shannon Sarna

(The Nosher via JTA) — Summer Sundays are for yogurt parfait and long walks in the sun. But once the leaves start falling and the cozy sweaters are unpacked, it’s time to hunker down with pumpkin bread, pancakes and French toast on lazy, snuggly Sundays. After all, evolution says you need those extra calories for survival.

This challah French toast recipe is warm and cozy, sweet and spicy, and the perfect pick-me-up for weekends when you just want to hide under the covers.

Ingredients:

6-8 slices of challah bread

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon cardamom

pinch ground cloves

pinch ground black pepper

pinch salt

2 teaspoons butter

For serving:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

additional butter (optional)

maple syrup

Directions:

Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla and spices.

Soak bread in egg-milk mixture for 1-2 minutes.

Add 2 teaspoons butter to a large pan set over medium heat. When butter starts to bubble slightly, add 2 to 3 pieces of bread to the pan. Cook each side 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Flip and repeat 2 minutes.

Mix 1/2 cup powdered sugar with 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves. Top French toast with spiced powdered sugar, more butter and maple syrup.

(Shannon Sarna is the editor of The Nosher.)

The Nosher food blog offers a dazzling array of new and classic Jewish recipes and food news, from Europe to Yemen, from challah to shakshuka and beyond. Check it out at www.TheNosher.com.