1.27.17 Issue

Bernice C. Gerber passed away Jan. 5 at age 97 in Omaha. Services were held on Jan. 6 at Golden Hill Cemetery, 5025 N 42nd St.

She was preceded in death by husband, Arthur “Sonny” Gerber.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Ron Powers, sons, Paul Gerber and Donald Gerber; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was born July 23, 1919 in St Joseph, MO. She met and married her husband Arthur “Sonny” Gerber in 1948. They worked side by side in their family used car business, Sonny Gerber Auto sales, until his passing in 1986. She volunteered many years working in the Beth Israel gift shop.

After her husband passed away she was active in the business until she was 95 years old.

Memorials may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue.