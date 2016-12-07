A Kidsummer Night’s Dream

12.9.16 Issue

The JCC Musical Theater Community Acting Group welcomes you to their next performance. A Kidsummer Night’s Dream, the junior version of William Shakespeare’s famous play, will be presented in the JCC Theater Saturday Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

There are secret meetings in the woods, tangled love affairs, magic potions and a play within a play. Overbearing parents try to deal with disobedient children, someone’s turned into a donkey and there are fairies and forest folk. What’s not to like?

Producer of the show, JCC Cultural Arts Director Esther Katz, calls it a pure fairy tale: “The sets will look amazing, and wait until you see the costumes! This musical has so many things going for it, and the cast and crew have worked tirelessly for months.”

If you’re familiar with Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, you know more or less what to expect- “but the songs add a vibrancy to the overall experience that has to be heard to be believed, and the junior version adapted the language so it’s much easier to understand than the Shakespearian language you would normally hear,” Esther says.

Imagine a royal court, with a Duke and a Queen, about to be married. Imagine two girls, one who is assertive and self assured, one who is wimpy and has low self-esteem. Add two separate love interests, a disagreement between one girl and her father about who should marry whom and mix that with some fairies who create chaos.

A Kidsummer Night’s Dream is directed by Fran Sillau, with Jessica Westerlin as Rehearsal Director, Bernadette Smith as Music Director and Courtney Stein as Choreographer. Set Design is by Carl Dumicich and Esther Katz, and Costume Design is by Lesley Gould, Esther Katz and Jessica Westerlin. This year we received a donation specifically to enhance our sound. All of our leads have headsets which will enhance the audience’s experience.

General admission tickets are $10; child/student admission is $5. To purchase tickets, call Laura Wine at 402.334.6419. Included below is the full cast list.

The Court: Mendel Wright, Theseus; Tessa Olson, Hippolyta; Neal Jochim, Philostrate; Joshua Shapiro, Egeus; Laura Kirshenbaum, Hermia; Isabella Wright, Helena; Will Olson, Lysander; Erin Bennett, Demetrius. The workers: Rob Thornhill, Peter Quince; Jeremy Wright, Nick Bottom; Jeff Dworkin, Snug; Beth Dworkin, Francis Flute; Stephanie Olson, Robin Starveling; Danielle Howell, Tom Snout. The Fairies: Maria Trautman, Titania; Mary Claire Dougherty, Oberon; Ainsley Meyerson, Puck; Lydia Pruch, Peaseblossom; Julia Weill, Cobweb; Brittney Clignett, Moth; Lyla Bogner, Mustardseed; Kate Horstman, Morghan Horstman, Aiden Meyerson, Kara Walters, Cali Wisdom and Abbey Milder, Athenian Ladies-in-Waiting; Riley Nogg, Delaney Graham and Jaise Peterson, Royal Fairy Attendants; Kathryn Howell and Lillie Thomasset, Goblins.

This program is made possible by the generous support of these Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation Funds: The Karen Sokolof Javitch Music Fund, The Morton A. Richards Youth Program Fund, The Samuel and Bess Rothenberg Memorial Endowment Fund and The JCC Theatre Program Endowment Fund. Sound equipment for A Kidsummer Night’s Dream was made possible through a generous gift from Karen Sokolof Javitch and the Joanie Jacobson Cultural Arts Fund.